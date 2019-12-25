Re: Hammer Blus: import or domestic?

I've got the UK Rasputin S-C release. I don't have anything to compare it to, having never seen the film prior to this disc, but I can't recall anything about it, visually or aurally, that infringed on my enjoyment of the material.

From a AV standpoint, it's a solid release (projection set-up, large screen, quality sound system etc).



The S-C releases I have are all fine, and you can leverage shipping by ordering several at once.

With SF stuff, I'll have to wait for another Target B2G1 sale. Otherwise their stuff is constantly priced outside my comfort zone.

The Scream releases generally have better jacket art, usually using the original key art, which I love. But that alone isn't usually enough to get me to pop for a higher priced disc.

To The Devil A Daughter has better extras on the Scream release. Ditto for Devil Rides Out which offers the un-cg'd print in even better quality that the new cg transfer on either release.

