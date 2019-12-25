Hammer Blus: import or domestic?
Hammer Blus: import or domestic?
With a few more Hammer titles coming out this year, plus a few already released. I want to ask your opinion.
Should I pay the extra cost for a new release, or pay less for an region B blu at a lesser cost?
For example- Rasputin the Mad Monk will be released in Feb. of 2020 for $25. + tax, I can get the earlier relesed Region B disc for $10.
It's the same movie, but should I pay for the possible better quality, newly releaased disc? or stay with a earlier release for the lesser price?
There's a few other blu's that I want that are in the same situation.
What would you do?
re: Hammer Blus: import or domestic?
Depends on your finances and other factors, but Id rather support the domestic release and hope that it encourages them to put out more of them.
Re: Hammer Blus: import or domestic?
I've got the UK Rasputin S-C release. I don't have anything to compare it to, having never seen the film prior to this disc, but I can't recall anything about it, visually or aurally, that infringed on my enjoyment of the material.
From a AV standpoint, it's a solid release (projection set-up, large screen, quality sound system etc).
The S-C releases I have are all fine, and you can leverage shipping by ordering several at once.
With SF stuff, I'll have to wait for another Target B2G1 sale. Otherwise their stuff is constantly priced outside my comfort zone.
The Scream releases generally have better jacket art, usually using the original key art, which I love. But that alone isn't usually enough to get me to pop for a higher priced disc.
To The Devil A Daughter has better extras on the Scream release. Ditto for Devil Rides Out which offers the un-cg'd print in even better quality that the new cg transfer on either release.
