Can an admin please delete my thread in the other forum?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,020
Received 1,005 Likes on 840 Posts
Can an admin please delete my thread in the other forum?
About the post counts. i didn't know there was protocol on posting about posts or i surely wouldn't have. can you please delete or close and reinstate my post count. i truly am sorry.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,020
Received 1,005 Likes on 840 Posts
Re: Can an admin please delete my thread in the other forum?
thanks for deleting, sincerely, but could my posts be reinstated and my TOTY Winner for 2018 be seen again? thanks in advance.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off