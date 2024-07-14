Quick Reply filled with entire site
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2002
Location: San Diego,CA
Posts: 8,463
Received 64 Likes on 41 Posts
Quick Reply filled with entire site
So this has been an issue for a while but never asked about it. Forum issue or is it my end?
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 14,303
Received 2,126 Likes on 1,243 Posts
Re: Quick Reply filled with entire site
I can't tell what's happening there, can you describe the issue? The issue, of course, being something that I won't have any ability to fix in any way whatsoever yet which I am curious?
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2002
Location: San Diego,CA
Posts: 8,463
Received 64 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Quick Reply filled with entire site
HAHAHA! all good.
So basically when you're at the bottom of a thread, there is the quick reply box which in most cases is blank so you can type and send. In my case that box is sometimes filled with the entire site inside of it.
I cant type anything. So I have to just hit the reply button at the left so I can reply.
So basically when you're at the bottom of a thread, there is the quick reply box which in most cases is blank so you can type and send. In my case that box is sometimes filled with the entire site inside of it.
I cant type anything. So I have to just hit the reply button at the left so I can reply.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off