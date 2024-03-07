DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

The mobile facelift is great!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

The mobile facelift is great!

   
Old 07-03-24, 03:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 29,101
Received 1,981 Likes on 1,302 Posts
The mobile facelift is great!
I'm glad to see some of the new features on the mobile experience: the filters (including the ability to see more than the past day), putting more search options upfront, the updated navigation links at the bottom of every thread, and I think the ability to subscribe is new too, right?
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Adam Tyner:
IBJoel (07-05-24), story (07-03-24)
Old 07-05-24, 06:19 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 5,483
Received 547 Likes on 383 Posts
Re: The mobile facelift is great!
Desktop version was updated too. I like having the filters button up on top next to new topic and subscribe. The menu in the upper right under your username was changed as well. Still getting used to where 'mark forums read' is on the new menu. Damn muscle memory!
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (07-05-24)
Old 07-05-24, 04:10 PM
  #3  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,092
Received 1,105 Likes on 641 Posts
Re: The mobile facelift is great!
I'm actually not sure what all is new

DVDTalk is a very stable, low-customization site (now), so I don't typically need to do firsthand testing. Add to that, I'm barely on mobile unless I need to test something specific.
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.