The mobile facelift is great!
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 29,101
Received 1,981 Likes on 1,302 Posts
The mobile facelift is great!
I'm glad to see some of the new features on the mobile experience: the filters (including the ability to see more than the past day), putting more search options upfront, the updated navigation links at the bottom of every thread, and I think the ability to subscribe is new too, right?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 5,483
Received 547 Likes on 383 Posts
Re: The mobile facelift is great!
Desktop version was updated too. I like having the filters button up on top next to new topic and subscribe. The menu in the upper right under your username was changed as well. Still getting used to where 'mark forums read' is on the new menu. Damn muscle memory!
#3
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,092
Received 1,105 Likes on 641 Posts
Re: The mobile facelift is great!
I'm actually not sure what all is new
DVDTalk is a very stable, low-customization site (now), so I don't typically need to do firsthand testing. Add to that, I'm barely on mobile unless I need to test something specific.

