Expanded poster information

DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 4,556
Received 98 Likes on 55 Posts
Why am I seeing an expanded information box detailing name, location, likes, etc. about every poster before their every post?
Is it a mobile layout glitch, a new (terrible) change, or have I unwittingly (un)checked a feature somewhere?
It's made the forums unreadable.
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 4,955
Received 502 Likes on 347 Posts
Working fine here on iOS Safari.
You didnt accidentally switch to view full site? Then I see the poster info.
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,062
Received 1,099 Likes on 638 Posts
Most likely the page just isn't completely loading for you
