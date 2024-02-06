DVD Talk Forum

Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Expanded poster information
Why am I seeing an expanded information box detailing name, location, likes, etc. about every poster before their every post?

Is it a mobile layout glitch, a new (terrible) change, or have I unwittingly (un)checked a feature somewhere?

It's made the forums unreadable.
Re: Expanded poster information
Working fine here on iOS Safari.

You didnt accidentally switch to view full site? Then I see the poster info.
Re: Expanded poster information
Most likely the page just isn't completely loading for you
