What going on with videos?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,169
Received 1,757 Likes on 1,099 Posts
What going on with videos?
It seems they are not loading or loading slowly. Tried on a PC and on a smartphone. Using youtube links when commenting is also wonky. Is it just me?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off