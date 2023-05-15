DVD Talk Forum

Will Internet Brands continue to support DVDTalk?

05-15-23, 11:22 AM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 29,086
Received 1,085 Likes on 717 Posts
Will Internet Brands continue to support DVDTalk?
According to Wikipedia,
As of January, 2023, it is considered a dead site, since its parent company, Internet Brands, is no longer updating it with new content.
I see that there hasn't been a new movie review since January 2023.

What are the future plans for DVDTalk? Is IB going to continue to support the discussion forums?
