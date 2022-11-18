DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-18-22, 11:24 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,463
Received 82 Likes on 44 Posts
Is search broken?
I'm trying to do a search for the movie "It follows" when I do an advanced search and place in either it follows or follows then highlight to search in movie talk, nothing comes up. General search doesn't work either.
Rival11 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-18-22, 11:27 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,265
Received 250 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Is search broken?
I just used it for another search and it came up with multiple hits. I think something like "it" will be excluded due to the common nature and it's possible 'follows" would too. You may have better luck using one of the actors' names for the search as I have run into something similar before with commonly used words for movie titles.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-18-22, 12:10 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,677
Likes: 0
Received 3,187 Likes on 2,169 Posts
Re: Is search broken?
Put it in quotes. “It Follows”. Search by Titles Only.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-18-22, 12:32 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,463
Received 82 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: Is search broken?
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Put it in quotes. It Follows. Search by Titles Only.
That did it - thanks!!
Rival11 is offline  
Reply Like
