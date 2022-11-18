Is search broken?
Is search broken?
I'm trying to do a search for the movie "It follows" when I do an advanced search and place in either it follows or follows then highlight to search in movie talk, nothing comes up. General search doesn't work either.
Re: Is search broken?
I just used it for another search and it came up with multiple hits. I think something like "it" will be excluded due to the common nature and it's possible 'follows" would too. You may have better luck using one of the actors' names for the search as I have run into something similar before with commonly used words for movie titles.
Re: Is search broken?
Put it in quotes. “It Follows”. Search by Titles Only.
