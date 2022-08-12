Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
I told someone the other day about a bizarre incident I had witnessed during a June 1968 showing of 2001: A Space Odyssey. He told me he'd already heard the story and that it had happened in San Francisco. So, I began investigating and discovered that the same incident had been reported to have occurred in several cities around the country. Every report I found was far too close to what I witnessed (or thought I had) to be a coincidence. In his review, 2001: A Space Odyssey -- Two-Disc Special Edition, Glenn Erickson cited a report of the same incident in his footnotes. His friend, Bill Warren said that his friend, Greg Bear, had himself witnessed the incident while watching 2001 in a San Diego theater.
Except for Greg's claim, all other reports are simply hearsay. Can anyone provide me with either Bill Warren's or Glenn Erickson's email addresses? I'd like to contact Greg Bear to figure out if I am the source of this urban legend or if I have built a false memory from an urban legend--a very vivid false memory.
Because Glenn's review was posted in 2007, I know this is a long shot. Yet I offer thanks in advance for any assistance provided.
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
Erickson's current Cinesavant page has a contact box at top right.
https://cinesavant.com
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
For anyone else interested in what the "strange incident" referred to was:
Originally Posted by DVD Savant Review: 2001 A Space Odyssey
Greg Bear, then living in San Diego, told me that at one of the many Cinerama screenings of 2001 he attended, some guy, clearly high on something, perhaps LSD, walked up to the enormous screen during the "trip sequence" shouting "IT'S GOD!" -- then stepped through the screen. As you know, original Cinerama screens were like vertical Venetian blinds, all very tall slats. What the guy didn't know but abruptly learned, that there was a twenty foot (or so) drop to a concrete floor behind the screen.
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
Greg Bear died a couple of weeks ago. (Assuming that the Greg Bear in question is the science fiction author.)
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
Bill Warren died several years ago.
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
Re: Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson
^Yes, that would be very surprising, and for what purpose?
Regardless, the mention of Cinerama had me googling, and it's a pretty interesting system. It also clears up what I have such a vague recollection of, as a very young child. I was at a theatre with a massive screen that seemed to wrap around. It certainly sounds like it was a Cinerama theatre, and I do see that there was one in Toronto. I also recall that it was a western, so possibly Custer of the West.
Regardless, the mention of Cinerama had me googling, and it's a pretty interesting system. It also clears up what I have such a vague recollection of, as a very young child. I was at a theatre with a massive screen that seemed to wrap around. It certainly sounds like it was a Cinerama theatre, and I do see that there was one in Toronto. I also recall that it was a western, so possibly Custer of the West.
