Two things

1, Why can I not see any YouTube videos? I see people posting YouTube videos, but I don't see the YouTube videos. All I see are big blank white spaces.
And 2, any chance the forum software could get an upgrade? I'm sure the place looked really cool in 1999, but it could do with a bit of a paint job imo.
14 posts and joined in 2020 and already telling us how to modernize our house. Get off my lawn, kid.
*View grabs one of his 30 cats and lobs it towards the new guy*
PS: Seriously, though, welcome. Dublin is one my favourite places I've ever travelled.
