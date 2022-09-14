DVD Talk Forum

Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74

Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74

   
Old 09-14-22, 04:05 PM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,019
Likes: 0
Received 3,000 Likes on 2,041 Posts
Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74
Goldberg74 will be helping out in Movie Talk, TV Talk, and Video Game Talk. Goldberg74 has been with DVD Talk since 1999 (!!!) and has been an active and solid participant. Please join the me in welcoming Goldberg74 to the mod team and I hope he can be of assistance to you in those forums.
Old 09-14-22, 04:20 PM
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,974
Received 1,068 Likes on 628 Posts
Re: Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74
Welcome, Goldberg74, and thank you!
Old 09-14-22, 04:21 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,656
Received 113 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74

GOLDBERG! GOLDBERG! GOLDBERG! GOLDBERG!
Old 09-14-22, 04:38 PM
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,479
Received 354 Likes on 250 Posts
Re: Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74
Welcome Murray, I knew there was a bigger reason you were removed from your show!
Old 09-14-22, 04:52 PM
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,168
Received 2,042 Likes on 1,496 Posts
Re: Please welcome our newest moderator: Goldberg74
Congrats!! With your promotion, I will let you start the Blacklist season 10 thread this Fall.
