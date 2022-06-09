DVD Talk Forum

"This forum is not accepting new posts" ?

"This forum is not accepting new posts" ?

   
09-06-22, 09:58 PM
Paul_SD
"This forum is not accepting new posts" ?
Seems all the threads in the politics sub forum are now read only for me. Is there some new setting I need to enable or is there a message here I'm not aware of?
09-06-22, 10:01 PM
The Cow
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/religion-p...uncements.html
09-06-22, 10:07 PM
TheBang
Originally Posted by Paul_SD View Post
is there a message here I'm not aware of?
There's a giant yellow announcement banner in the forum. I guess you might not see it though if you go directly into the threads from, say, New Posts.
