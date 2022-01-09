DVD Talk Forum

Problem Posting Images

Forum Feedback and Support

Problem Posting Images

   
Old 09-01-22, 12:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,345
Received 774 Likes on 630 Posts
Problem Posting Images
Hey all-

Just wondering if anyone else has had issues with inserting images into posts recently?

I used to do it fairly easily by going to the button and choosing the From Device option. Lately it seems like almost every time I try I get some type of an error. Not really sure why. Ive also tried the Take Photo option and it doesnt work either.

Using an iPhone 11 which is the same Ive been using for a couple years, and it was working earlier in the year.
