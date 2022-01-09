Problem Posting Images

Hey all-



Just wondering if anyone else has had issues with inserting images into posts recently?



I used to do it fairly easily by going to the button and choosing the From Device option. Lately it seems like almost every time I try I get some type of an error. Not really sure why. Ive also tried the Take Photo option and it doesnt work either.



Using an iPhone 11 which is the same Ive been using for a couple years, and it was working earlier in the year.

