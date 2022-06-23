Site having problems?
Site having problems?
For the last 2 or 3 days when I come here I'm able to get to the website from a fresh page (Firefox), but as I'm navigating the site I end up with a Secure Connection Failed page (An error occurred during a connection to forum.dvdtalk.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR) and can go no further. If I close the page altogether and bring it back up from scratch, I can bring up the site (after waiting a few seconds), but within 2 or 3 clicks away from the initial page, I'll get the same Secure Connection Failed page and can go no further. It only happens here (no issues anywhere else) and it's really annoying.
Re: Site having problems?
I've even gone as far as deleting all DVDTalk cookies and logging in from scratch (thinking it may be a corrupted cookie). No change in behaviour.
I've tried cleaning junk files altogether (CCleaner). No change in behaviour.
Re: Site having problems?
Doing some quick reading, it sounds like an issue with your instance of Firefox rather than DVD Talk's.
It might be worth trying out some of the steps suggested here. I read on another site that disabling "DNS over HTTPS" got everything working for other folks with this issue.
Re: Site having problems?
I looked at that link. It appears as though that article assumes you're having trouble across your website browsing, and suggests making changes that will affect your entire browsing experience. My problem only happens here at DVD Talk. It doesn't happen anywhere else. I really don't want to make changes to my settings that will affect everywhere I go, since this is the only place it's happening.
Any other ideas that don't require I make changes that will affect everywhere I browse when it only happens here?
