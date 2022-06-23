Site having problems?

For the last 2 or 3 days when I come here I'm able to get to the website from a fresh page (Firefox), but as I'm navigating the site I end up with a Secure Connection Failed page (An error occurred during a connection to forum.dvdtalk.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR) and can go no further. If I close the page altogether and bring it back up from scratch, I can bring up the site (after waiting a few seconds), but within 2 or 3 clicks away from the initial page, I'll get the same Secure Connection Failed page and can go no further. It only happens here (no issues anywhere else) and it's really annoying.