Another questionable ad choice?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 25,209
Received 572 Likes on 402 Posts
Another questionable ad choice?
Am I just being overly-sensitive, or is this side-bar ad somewhat disturbing?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off