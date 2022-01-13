DVD Talk Forum

Absentee moderators

01-13-22, 12:04 AM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 26,725
Received 608 Likes on 405 Posts
Absentee moderators
Is is time again to trim the lists of moderators? HeimerSWT has hardly posted since 2014, yet he is still listed as a moderator of the Other Forum. There are probably others attached to other forums.

There isn't much point in asking people to address a concern if they are never here to read at their PMs.
