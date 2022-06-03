Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Hello! Sorry to post this as my very first post But, I've noticed twice now that with older films on IMDB when I click on the DVD Talk link in 'External Reviews' I keep getting error prompts that the page does not exist. Then, when I actually specifically search for the movie, it says 'No Results'...??? I mean, a Classic film like 'THE OUT OF TOWNERS'...? Seriously? No review...? This has happened repeatedly. Was there some event in the past that perhaps caused a loss of older reviews?
Also... Not as important. But, I cannot seem to be able to enter an Avatar. Strangely when I first entered my information, there WAS what LOOKED like a place to upload an Avatar. But, there was no 'Button' or anything that I could see to upload one. And, the 'Don't use an Avatar' radial button was already selected by default and there didn't seem to be any other choice.
So, in both of these cases, am I missing something here...?
Thanks kindly!
Jaime.
Re: Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Welcome!
Avatars are available after a certain number of posts. I think 10 is the magic number, but don't hold me to it.
I'll let someone higher up answer the question about the reviews. I do see what you're saying. I randomly checked the reviews listed for Mission: Impossible III (2006) - External Reviews - IMDb
The link to the review by William Harrison works, most or possibly all of the others do not.
Re: Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
