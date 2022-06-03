DVD Talk Forum

Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...

   
New Member
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Hello! Sorry to post this as my very first post But, I've noticed twice now that with older films on IMDB when I click on the DVD Talk link in 'External Reviews' I keep getting error prompts that the page does not exist. Then, when I actually specifically search for the movie, it says 'No Results'...??? I mean, a Classic film like 'THE OUT OF TOWNERS'...? Seriously? No review...? This has happened repeatedly. Was there some event in the past that perhaps caused a loss of older reviews?

Also... Not as important. But, I cannot seem to be able to enter an Avatar. Strangely when I first entered my information, there WAS what LOOKED like a place to upload an Avatar. But, there was no 'Button' or anything that I could see to upload one. And, the 'Don't use an Avatar' radial button was already selected by default and there didn't seem to be any other choice.

So, in both of these cases, am I missing something here...?

Thanks kindly!

Jaime.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,977
Likes: 0
Received 151 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Welcome!

Avatars are available after a certain number of posts. I think 10 is the magic number, but don't hold me to it.

I'll let someone higher up answer the question about the reviews. I do see what you're saying. I randomly checked the reviews listed for Mission: Impossible III (2006) - External Reviews - IMDb

The link to the review by William Harrison works, most or possibly all of the others do not.
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,333
Received 829 Likes on 541 Posts
Re: Links to this site's reviews not working on IMDB...
Originally Posted by latheofheaven View Post
But, I've noticed twice now that with older films on IMDB when I click on the DVD Talk link in 'External Reviews' I keep getting error prompts that the page does not exist.
It's because those links are especially old. Looking at The Out of Towners, for instance, the IMDb is referencing a URL structure that DVD Talk hasn't used since 2009 or so. There used to be a fix in place to intercept those, but I think it went away with the most recent review redesign.

Originally Posted by latheofheaven View Post
Then, when I actually specifically search for the movie, it says 'No Results'...??? I mean, a Classic film like 'THE OUT OF TOWNERS'...? Seriously? No review...?
The internal search isn't very forgiving. It helps if you search for substrings (like "towners", in this case), or searching Google instead (say, "site:www.dvdtalk.com out of towners"). You'll be happy to hear that we do indeed still have a review of The Out of Towners.

Originally Posted by latheofheaven View Post
But, I cannot seem to be able to enter an Avatar.
That option should open up after your tenth post.
