DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

Action Figures and Toys

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Action Figures and Toys

   
Old 12-20-21, 03:45 PM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2021
Posts: 49
Received 19 Likes on 16 Posts
Action Figures and Toys
If this has been asked before and shot down please ignore. If not can a section for Action Figures and Toys be created?
mwynn is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-20-21, 03:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 36,938
Received 870 Likes on 685 Posts
Re: Action Figures and Toys
In comic book talk there's a toy collectibles thread that serves this purpose. I think we talked about it before but there wasn't enough interest/traffic to support it (there's barely talk in that thread) but feel free to post!
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.