Post Revisions Being Undone

When I went to update my Make Your Own Challenge list post yesterday, I discovered that the entire previous week's worth of updates were gone. The date of last revision was also scrolled back, meaning there was no way to restore. Thankfully, I had that information elsewhere and was able to reconstruct it, but it was certainly obnoxious to have to do that. Just now, I discovered that the revisions I made late last night have likewise disappeared. That included some summary notes that I didn't have written elsewhere.I didn't see anything about this when I searched just now so I assume either this is a new problem or the forum is deleting discussion of it as an act of self-protection because it's become sentient and evil. If this is going to be a bug, it's going to discourage me from participating in future challenges.