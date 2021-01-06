DVD Talk Forum

Post Revisions Being Undone

Forum Feedback and Support

Post Revisions Being Undone

   
06-01-21, 11:24 AM
Post Revisions Being Undone
When I went to update my Make Your Own Challenge list post yesterday, I discovered that the entire previous week's worth of updates were gone. The date of last revision was also scrolled back, meaning there was no way to restore. Thankfully, I had that information elsewhere and was able to reconstruct it, but it was certainly obnoxious to have to do that. Just now, I discovered that the revisions I made late last night have likewise disappeared. That included some summary notes that I didn't have written elsewhere.

I didn't see anything about this when I searched just now so I assume either this is a new problem or the forum is deleting discussion of it as an act of self-protection because it's become sentient and evil. If this is going to be a bug, it's going to discourage me from participating in future challenges.
Forum Feedback and Support

