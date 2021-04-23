New Post button takes me to messages I've already read

I come to this forum pretty much everyday and really like the ability to click on the 'Go to first new post' link for a thread. The thing is, it seems like more and more, I click on that link and it will take me to messages I've already seen. Usually there are actually new messages, but I have to scroll past a few I've already read. But then there's even times when I've already read all of the messages.



Is this a known issue? Anything I should be doing differently?