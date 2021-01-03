Controls/Icons Missing
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Controls/Icons Missing
For several months the control icons for posting with italics, bold, emoticons/emojis, images, etc, have been missing. I've noticed this on multiple different browsers.
Is it like that for everyone?
I can see them on the phone app, but not on the PC.
Is there a way to get those control icons back, is it just me, or are they gone for good?
Is it like that for everyone?
I can see them on the phone app, but not on the PC.
Is there a way to get those control icons back, is it just me, or are they gone for good?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off