Purchase FilmAficionado and make it part of the site?

Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

08-13-20, 09:51 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,814
Received 91 Likes on 66 Posts
Purchase FilmAficionado and make it part of the site?
After being sold and purchased last year, Aficionado was again shut down a few days ago.

This has left a lot of collectors in a lurch as that represented years of work submitting and maintaining that database.

Could DVDTalk purchase those assets and make them part of the site? This would bring in many new users and help give the site new traffic.

thank you!
08-13-20, 10:26 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Posts: 5,372
Received 29 Likes on 24 Posts
Agree. And maybe look into helping or integrating DVD Compare. If we had a cataloging feature along with the compare feature as well as our expansive Easter egg section, it would go a long way to making DVDTalk have a greater base of users (and traffic).
