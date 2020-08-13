Purchase FilmAficionado and make it part of the site?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,814
Received 91 Likes on 66 Posts
Purchase FilmAficionado and make it part of the site?
After being sold and purchased last year, Aficionado was again shut down a few days ago.
This has left a lot of collectors in a lurch as that represented years of work submitting and maintaining that database.
Could DVDTalk purchase those assets and make them part of the site? This would bring in many new users and help give the site new traffic.
thank you!
This has left a lot of collectors in a lurch as that represented years of work submitting and maintaining that database.
Could DVDTalk purchase those assets and make them part of the site? This would bring in many new users and help give the site new traffic.
thank you!
#2
Re: Purchase FilmAficionado and make it part of the site?
Agree. And maybe look into helping or integrating DVD Compare. If we had a cataloging feature along with the compare feature as well as our expansive Easter egg section, it would go a long way to making DVDTalk have a greater base of users (and traffic).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off