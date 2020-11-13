DVD Talk Forum

Any Thoughts on Allowing "LIKES" in the Politics Meme & Social Media Type Threads?

Any Thoughts on Allowing "LIKES" in the Politics Meme & Social Media Type Threads?

   
11-13-20, 05:24 PM
Any Thoughts on Allowing "LIKES" in the Politics Meme & Social Media Type Threads?
I mean, we can post without commenting on those particular posts so could "likes" be allowed?
11-13-20, 05:25 PM
Re: Any Thoughts on Allowing "LIKES" in the Politics Meme & Social Media Type Threads?
I dunno. For the most part I found the "likes" annoying on the supposedly non political COVID thread, I can't imagine what it would be like in an actual political thread.
