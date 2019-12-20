When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
Noticed today that individual posts have an option at the bottom to "like" them. And it also appears that the forum keeps track of the number of likes a member has received (listed under their username under their post count). Did this just begin and I missed the memo?
Re: When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
Let it forever be known that I gave Cardsfan111 his first ever like. Don’t make me regret this!
