When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?

   
12-20-19, 10:01 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,247
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
Noticed today that individual posts have an option at the bottom to "like" them. And it also appears that the forum keeps track of the number of likes a member has received (listed under their username under their post count). Did this just begin and I missed the memo?
12-20-19, 10:49 AM
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 618
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
Yesterday, around 3:30pm Pacific. It was unannounced, but I had discussions with the mods before rollout.
12-20-19, 11:05 AM
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 34,797
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: When Did the Opportunity to Like Posts Begin?
Let it forever be known that I gave Cardsfan111 his first ever like. Don’t make me regret this!
