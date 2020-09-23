Virus in Safari browser?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Virus in Safari browser?
I only use the Safari browser when reading DVDTalk. However this just started popping up in the last day. Not sure if its some kind of virus or bug. But this pops up a lot when Im going from page to page.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off