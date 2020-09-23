DVD Talk Forum

Virus in Safari browser?

Virus in Safari browser?

   
Old 09-23-20, 05:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,052
Received 146 Likes on 116 Posts
Virus in Safari browser?
I only use the Safari browser when reading DVDTalk. However this just started popping up in the last day. Not sure if its some kind of virus or bug. But this pops up a lot when Im going from page to page.





