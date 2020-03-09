DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

The Mass Shootings thread is broken

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

The Mass Shootings thread is broken

   
Old 09-03-20, 11:50 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,914
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
The Mass Shootings thread is broken
This is the issue we see, from time to time.

It's 148 pages, with my settings, but I can only see up to page 147. I can see that there are posts past page 147 as it keeps showing up in 'New Posts' with differing authors.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/religion-p...l#post13799591
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support
View Next Unread
Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.