The Mass Shootings thread is broken
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,914
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
The Mass Shootings thread is broken
This is the issue we see, from time to time.
It's 148 pages, with my settings, but I can only see up to page 147. I can see that there are posts past page 147 as it keeps showing up in 'New Posts' with differing authors.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/religion-p...l#post13799591
It's 148 pages, with my settings, but I can only see up to page 147. I can see that there are posts past page 147 as it keeps showing up in 'New Posts' with differing authors.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/religion-p...l#post13799591
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off