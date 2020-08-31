DVD Talk Forum

Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?

Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?

   
08-31-20, 01:18 PM
andicus
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,908
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
With the current forum software?

There are threads that I'd love to be able to tag, and never see them again in my "New Posts" search, and/or when browsing the forums.

It would help reduce the clutter.

Just a thought...

08-31-20, 01:20 PM
The Cow
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,460
Received 60 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
I have the same question for "hide a forum". Someone gave me a link some time ago that did a 'getnew' but excluded the politics, but it doesn't seem to work any more (maybe the forum ID changed, but I cannot find that link anymore )

Your suggestion is a good one.
08-31-20, 01:32 PM
andicus
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,908
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
I could see that being more complex, as it is inherent in the forum layout, while the threads come back as part of a search result.

Regardless, I think that would be useful, too, and I know of a forum that does allow that. https://photography-on-the.net/forum/index.php

It's the best forum software I've used. It allows you to hide forums, as well as rearrange their order.

I believe the software was written by the guy that runs the site, Pekka.
