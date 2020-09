Re: Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?

I could see that being more complex, as it is inherent in the forum layout, while the threads come back as part of a search result.Regardless, I think that would be useful, too, and I know of a forum that does allow that. https://photography-on-the.net/forum/index.php It's the best forum software I've used. It allows you to hide forums, as well as rearrange their order.I believe the software was written by the guy that runs the site, Pekka.