Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
With the current forum software?
There are threads that I'd love to be able to tag, and never see them again in my "New Posts" search, and/or when browsing the forums.
It would help reduce the clutter.
Just a thought...
Re: Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
I have the same question for "hide a forum". Someone gave me a link some time ago that did a 'getnew' but excluded the politics, but it doesn't seem to work any more (maybe the forum ID changed, but I cannot find that link anymore )
Your suggestion is a good one.
Re: Any possibility of a 'Hide thread' feature?
I could see that being more complex, as it is inherent in the forum layout, while the threads come back as part of a search result.
Regardless, I think that would be useful, too, and I know of a forum that does allow that. https://photography-on-the.net/forum/index.php
It's the best forum software I've used. It allows you to hide forums, as well as rearrange their order.
I believe the software was written by the guy that runs the site, Pekka.
