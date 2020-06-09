Reply to a post about Meagan McCain in the political forum
Reply to a post about Meagan McCain in the political forum
Re: Reply to a post about Meagan McCain in the political forum
They would probably say use the "Report Post" if you or someone had a problem with it.
Re: Reply to a post about Meagan McCain in the political forum
B. Use the "Report the Post" feature as needed and with good intentions. This feature is found in the bottom left-hand corner of everyone else's posts. You're encouraged to use the feature if someone has clearly broken the rules/expectations so subforum moderators can at least take a look at it. Just like any member, moderators have different topics they are interested in and there is no guarantee that a moderator is reading/following any particular thread. Remember, using RTP to oppose opinions you don't like, especially if you don't even post in the subforum, isn't how RTP works. Trying to use the mod team to crack down on someone who's opinion you don't like or who is vocal about a particular topic that annoys is not going to gain much traction, especially if you lurk and don't actually post. If you want to be part of the reporting body, you should be part of the discussing body.
Re: Reply to a post about Meagan McCain in the political forum
Thanks I guess for the replies, however neither was an answer to my question, so I will repeat it.
What would the Mods / Admins of DVD talk do if a post was made like this regarding Malia Obama or Chelsea Clinton?
