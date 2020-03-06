Go to first new post link not working
So I've been having this problem randomly for a while now, and was curious if anyone else sees it. Things will be working fine, and then suddenly, when I click on the "go to first new post" in a thread button, instead of taking me to the first unread, it will take me to some much earlier post. Then after a while (usually less than a day), it magically fixes itself.
This morning, the George Floyd thread was working fine, but just now when I went to check on the latest, it is taking me to post #601 instead of the latest for me, which is #682. My guess it has something to do with Firefox and it's weird new anti-tracking features, since when it happens, I'll open up Chrome and Chrome will work as expected.
