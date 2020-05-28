DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?

Forum Feedback and Support

Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?

   
05-28-20, 09:28 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 7,457
Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Im sure there was a reason for Streaming Talk, but in this new age of cord cutting and mega content owners putting out their own content, I wonder if it would make sense to merge them.

I do see individual threads on shows, but surprised to not see general threads on services or updates. I was looking for something on HBO Max, but then realized there was a streaming section of the site I should go look in.

Anybody else, or am I just out by myself in left field on this one?
05-28-20, 09:36 AM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,898
Received 158 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Why? Because you never knew it existed?

its a fairly active forum. So no it doesn’t make any sense to do that. That forum is more about deals and services. TV is about the actual content.
05-28-20, 09:47 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,354
Received 59 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?

05-28-20, 09:53 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 43,036
Received 49 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
I think the current setup is fine. Many streaming services are primarily movies so it wouldnt make sense to categorize them under TV. And deciding whether to put some under TV or movies sounds like a headache.

95% of the time I surf the site I do it by New Posts anyway.
05-28-20, 10:05 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 7,457
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Fair enough. Just figured Id ask.

Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Why? Because you never knew it existed?

its a fairly active forum. So no it doesnt make any sense to do that. That forum is more about deals and services. TV is about the actual content.
No, its not because I didnt remember it existed. Its that I expected there to be a topic in TV Talk and realized there wasnt one. I was confused why there wasnt.
