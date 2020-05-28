Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 7,457
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Im sure there was a reason for Streaming Talk, but in this new age of cord cutting and mega content owners putting out their own content, I wonder if it would make sense to merge them.
I do see individual threads on shows, but surprised to not see general threads on services or updates. I was looking for something on HBO Max, but then realized there was a streaming section of the site I should go look in.
Anybody else, or am I just out by myself in left field on this one?
I do see individual threads on shows, but surprised to not see general threads on services or updates. I was looking for something on HBO Max, but then realized there was a streaming section of the site I should go look in.
Anybody else, or am I just out by myself in left field on this one?
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,898
Received 158 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Why? Because you never knew it existed?
its a fairly active forum. So no it doesn’t make any sense to do that. That forum is more about deals and services. TV is about the actual content.
its a fairly active forum. So no it doesn’t make any sense to do that. That forum is more about deals and services. TV is about the actual content.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
I think the current setup is fine. Many streaming services are primarily movies so it wouldnt make sense to categorize them under TV. And deciding whether to put some under TV or movies sounds like a headache.
95% of the time I surf the site I do it by New Posts anyway.
95% of the time I surf the site I do it by New Posts anyway.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: SnogBox
Posts: 7,457
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Merge TV Talk and Streaming Talk?
Fair enough. Just figured Id ask.
No, its not because I didnt remember it existed. Its that I expected there to be a topic in TV Talk and realized there wasnt one. I was confused why there wasnt.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off