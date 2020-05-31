DVD Talk Forum

What's wrong with the thread I just made?

   
Old 05-31-20, 09:52 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,724
Received 51 Likes on 45 Posts
What's wrong with the thread I just made?
I just made a new thread in video games forum (https://forum.dvdtalk.com/video-game-talk-15/). the title is there, but when i click on it all i get is...https://forum.dvdtalk.com/video-game...xt-thread.html

i had written so much, please help mods!!!
