You pick it, I play it. (Tell me what to play)

So, I always seek recommendations on whats good, what I might like to play next and have seen others ask as well, what should I play next?



I thought this would be the thread for you all to decide for us. We list, you pick, we play, thats it. Decision made by others to stop vexing the mind with what to play after the latest game were playing. If it works, it works, if you dont like the game, well, you gave a try and move on.



Also, probably good to note what console, type of player, if you care about genre or gameplay swaps, gameplay type or genre preference, maybe reason for next choices and what you last played. Of course, you dont have to be so detailed, maybe just list your thinking about whats next.



Console :

XBOX One



Last played :

Borderlands 3



Game type most like :

FPS, but of course a good 3rd person as well.



Care about same gameplay type in a row :

No



Type of player :

Casual, single player only.



Next game choices :

1. Journey to the Savage Planet (based on some recommendation here)

2. MK 11 (not really my type of game, but different than usual and want to give my friend at least a good match before he Fatalities me)

3. Darksiders: Genesis (again 2D not my norm and havent touched others (though, 3D) even though I have them, but heard this was good)

4. Doom: Eternal (started, dont love, but want to finish)

5. Nier: Automata (gets raves here I know, was hard to push through beginning as Ive mentioned, but willing to give another go)

6. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (started, got side tracked, same play style as first 2)

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (love the game, the franchise, havent played since 360, wanted to see new visual flare)

8. Resident Evil 3 (havent finished 2, but know it doesnt matter)

9. The Outer Worlds (dont love straight RPG, but this is more action and I was liking what I played before got distracted)

10. other (please specify...)

