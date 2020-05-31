You pick it, I play it. (Tell me what to play)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
You pick it, I play it. (Tell me what to play)
So, I always seek recommendations on whats good, what I might like to play next and have seen others ask as well, what should I play next?
I thought this would be the thread for you all to decide for us. We list, you pick, we play, thats it. Decision made by others to stop vexing the mind with what to play after the latest game were playing. If it works, it works, if you dont like the game, well, you gave a try and move on.
Also, probably good to note what console, type of player, if you care about genre or gameplay swaps, gameplay type or genre preference, maybe reason for next choices and what you last played. Of course, you dont have to be so detailed, maybe just list your thinking about whats next.
Console:
XBOX One
Last played:
Borderlands 3
Game type most like:
FPS, but of course a good 3rd person as well.
Care about same gameplay type in a row:
No
Type of player:
Casual, single player only.
Next game choices:
1. Journey to the Savage Planet (based on some recommendation here)
2. MK 11 (not really my type of game, but different than usual and want to give my friend at least a good match before he Fatalities me)
3. Darksiders: Genesis (again 2D not my norm and havent touched others (though, 3D) even though I have them, but heard this was good)
4. Doom: Eternal (started, dont love, but want to finish)
5. Nier: Automata (gets raves here I know, was hard to push through beginning as Ive mentioned, but willing to give another go)
6. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (started, got side tracked, same play style as first 2)
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (love the game, the franchise, havent played since 360, wanted to see new visual flare)
8. Resident Evil 3 (havent finished 2, but know it doesnt matter)
9. The Outer Worlds (dont love straight RPG, but this is more action and I was liking what I played before got distracted)
10. other (please specify...)
I thought this would be the thread for you all to decide for us. We list, you pick, we play, thats it. Decision made by others to stop vexing the mind with what to play after the latest game were playing. If it works, it works, if you dont like the game, well, you gave a try and move on.
Also, probably good to note what console, type of player, if you care about genre or gameplay swaps, gameplay type or genre preference, maybe reason for next choices and what you last played. Of course, you dont have to be so detailed, maybe just list your thinking about whats next.
Console:
XBOX One
Last played:
Borderlands 3
Game type most like:
FPS, but of course a good 3rd person as well.
Care about same gameplay type in a row:
No
Type of player:
Casual, single player only.
Next game choices:
1. Journey to the Savage Planet (based on some recommendation here)
2. MK 11 (not really my type of game, but different than usual and want to give my friend at least a good match before he Fatalities me)
3. Darksiders: Genesis (again 2D not my norm and havent touched others (though, 3D) even though I have them, but heard this was good)
4. Doom: Eternal (started, dont love, but want to finish)
5. Nier: Automata (gets raves here I know, was hard to push through beginning as Ive mentioned, but willing to give another go)
6. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (started, got side tracked, same play style as first 2)
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (love the game, the franchise, havent played since 360, wanted to see new visual flare)
8. Resident Evil 3 (havent finished 2, but know it doesnt matter)
9. The Outer Worlds (dont love straight RPG, but this is more action and I was liking what I played before got distracted)
10. other (please specify...)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off