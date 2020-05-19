Videos vanish when clicked on

For a week, perhaps 2, every time I click on someone's video in this forum, the video vanishes, replaced with white.....nothing. The video never does play. This is the latest video to do that for me:Actually I clicked on Post #766 assuming it would link to that video, instead the link goes to #762...Using an older computer (3.5ghz P4 Prescott 64-bit, 4gb memory, Windows 7 64-bit, Firefox 76.0.1)It would be kind of nice to watch videos here, I always used to be able to. Did the forum software update recently?