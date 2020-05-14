Multi-Quote Function Not Working on PC

I wouldn't be surprised if there's not a simple fix for this, a box somewhere that's not checked or something.



On my PC (using Internet Explorer), the mutl-quote function doesn't work for me. And I'm not sure if it has since the update a few months ago. I attempt to use it the same way I always have, clicking (or checking) the posts I want to quote, but when I then click quote on the last post I want to use, it's the only one to appear and the previous ones aren't there.



For the record, I did pick up my phone and attempted to multi-quote, using the same tried-and-true method and it worked fine.



Thanks in advance!