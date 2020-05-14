Multi-Quote Function Not Working on PC
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Multi-Quote Function Not Working on PC
I wouldn't be surprised if there's not a simple fix for this, a box somewhere that's not checked or something.
On my PC (using Internet Explorer), the mutl-quote function doesn't work for me. And I'm not sure if it has since the update a few months ago. I attempt to use it the same way I always have, clicking (or checking) the posts I want to quote, but when I then click quote on the last post I want to use, it's the only one to appear and the previous ones aren't there.
For the record, I did pick up my phone and attempted to multi-quote, using the same tried-and-true method and it worked fine.
Thanks in advance!
On my PC (using Internet Explorer), the mutl-quote function doesn't work for me. And I'm not sure if it has since the update a few months ago. I attempt to use it the same way I always have, clicking (or checking) the posts I want to quote, but when I then click quote on the last post I want to use, it's the only one to appear and the previous ones aren't there.
For the record, I did pick up my phone and attempted to multi-quote, using the same tried-and-true method and it worked fine.
Thanks in advance!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off