DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

The Bouillabaise Subterfuge Smorgasbord thread doesn't open right for me

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

The Bouillabaise Subterfuge Smorgasbord thread doesn't open right for me

   
Old 04-29-20, 06:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,263
Received 57 Likes on 40 Posts
The Bouillabaise Subterfuge Smorgasbord thread doesn't open right for me
This thread on Other always opens to post #739 when I click on the "Go to the First New Post" button on the Other Forum page. The post is three weeks old, and I'm tired of it.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.