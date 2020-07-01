DVD Talk Forum

Did embedding videos get killed off?

Forum Feedback and Support

Did embedding videos get killed off?

   
01-07-20, 02:19 PM
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,940
Did embedding videos get killed off?
I usually copy YouTube videos embed code to post trailers, but when I do that now it doesn't work. Posting the direct link seems to though.
01-07-20, 02:27 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,767
Re: Did embedding videos get killed off?
Yup I noticed the same thing when I tried to post a promo for a TV series.
01-07-20, 02:35 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,024
Re: Did embedding videos get killed off?
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nkDoEucZehU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>


Ay, caramba!
