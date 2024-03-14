DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

15th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

15th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024

   
Old 03-14-24, 05:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
caligulathegod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Grove City OH
Posts: 3,844
Received 23 Likes on 19 Posts
15th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024

presents
The 14th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024
The Challenge List thread

As with most challenges, the goal is to reach 100 movies. Your own goal might be higher or lower. Challenge begins April 1, 2024, 12:00 am EDT (or Dusk March 31) and ends May 1 at dawn.



Sex, violence, torn-from-today's-headlines shockers, fast cars, faster pussycats, psycho killers and kids run wild  throw a few (or all) of these ingredients into a pot, let the whole thing boil over, and you have the recipe for some tasty exploitation cinema.

What kinds of films are we talking about? Well, there is no hard and fast rule. This one is largely up to you.







What is an exploitation movie?


Exploitation film is a type of film that is promoted by "exploiting" often lurid subject matter. The term "exploitation" is common in film marketing, used for all types of films to mean promotion or advertising. These films then need something to exploit, such as a big star, special effects, sex, violence, romance, etc. An exploitation film, however, relies heavily on sensationalist advertising and broad and lurid overstatement of the issues depicted, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the film. Very often, exploitation films are of low quality in every sense. However, this has not always been the case. Exploitation films sometimes attract critical attention and cult followings.


Rules

The Goal is 100 films. These type of films tend to be short, but they also might be a challenge to get through. Your personal goal might be higher or lower, depending on your tolerance for this type of cinema.

A film can only be counted once per list with the exception of riffed/commentaried films (see below).

This challenge is for Movies. Although we are not allowing TV shows, Made for TV Movies are allowed as are Direct to Video features.

We are allowing documentaries on Exploitation and Drive-ins and those involved with the production thereof. These should be features over 40 minutes.. We are also allowing trailer compilations, such as 42nd Street Forever and Something Weird compilations. Compilations should be at least an hour.
Throw a viewing party and show trailers between movies.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Riff Trax, Cinematic Titanic, etc. are allowed. If there is a second riffed version (for example, MST3K did one, then Cinematic Titanic did the same movie) you may watch the second and any additional riffed versions for a full credit each, but I encourage you to just watch another movie, instead.

Commentaries. All commentaries count as views.

B-Movies are still included, but you are on your own with those. If you understand the actual concept of B-Movies and don't need individual confirmations on titles then you are welcome to have this be your challenge.

Films that have been nominated for Oscars are discouraged but not banned. I had originally wanted this to be the only hard rule, but I came across too many exceptions.

Drive-In exception rule: Any film seen in an actual Drive-In during the challenge 2024, regardless of other qualification, counts toward your list.. Please note that it was a Drive-In Movie.

Mini-series and Serials: We will go with the Sci-Fi rule on TV Mini-series (one "night" equals an entry), on Serials (we'll go with an hour's worth per entry), provided they actually were theatrical serials. A serial episode is about 15-20 minutes, so an hour's worth counts as an entry. Four-15 minute ones or Three-20 minute episodes. You can round up. This goes for other shorts and compilations as well.

There are 3 Wild Cards for non-conforming films. These are ones that are close but may have some doubts about.

For fun, keep a running tally of "before they were famous" appearances in your list.

Please number your lists. Also, it is helpful to put a link to your list in your signature. This makes it easier for others to check out your list.

Please tally your totals including "new views" at the end of the challenge.

"I still don't understand what kinds of movies you are talking about."

This list is not exclusive nor definitive, but these are the most representative movies for the challenge:
Italian (or European) films of the following Genres:
* Giallo/Krimi
* Sword & Sandal
* Spaghetti Western
* Cannibal Film
Martial Arts film:
* Bruce Lee-sploitation (Starring any variation on Bruce Li, Le, etc.)
* Hong Kong (or other Asian) film
* American film
* Any "Ninja" film
* Bonus* Actual Bruce Lee film
Asian Action Film
Biker Film
Stoner Film
Carsploitation Film
FADsploitation
Blaxploitation
Sexploitation:
* Any type
* Nudie Cutie
* Roughie
* 70s Porn (film)
* Emmanuelle Film
* Teen Sex Comedy
Nunsploitation
Shocksploitation
Rape/Revenge Film
Vigilante Film
Women in Prison
Nazisploitation
Eschploitation (religious end times, or general religious exploitation)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Roadshow Exploitation/30s-40s "Cautionary" films
Juvenile Delinquent Film
60s Beach Movie
Film starring Musical Group or Music Star (that did not become a legit actor)
* *Bonus* Elvis film
Ozploitation
(NEW) Canuxploitation
Mexican Wrestling Film
Foreign "Ripoff" film (such as Turkish cinema)
Eco-Terror Film
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic film
Plague-sploitation
Mockbuster
"Mondo" Film
Documentary ABOUT Exploitation/Drive-ins or those involved in their production
Video Nasty
Critical Bomb (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
Financial Bomb
Razzie Winner or Nominee
MST3K/RiffTrax (or Cinematic Titanic) version of a film
Trailer Compilation (feature length)
LGBTQ film

Great resource for movies: Letterboxd user Andrew Liverod has curated Genre: Exploitation (100 Years: 1896-1995). The nice thing about Letterboxd is that you can filter to see what's available to stream on your services. For instance, there are presently 205 titles from that comprehensive list presently streaming on Paramount+. In the notes for that list are links to sub-genre lists, including (I think) all the ones in the checklist and several more. Now that Spring has begun, for instance, beach movies come to mind. Selecting the Genre: Exploitation - Beach Party Movies (100 Years: 1896-1995) list shows eleven Beach Party movies streaming on Paramount+.



In the WIKI is a list of filmmakers and actors that by their very presence make a film "safe". While some of these people (actors especially) might have some exceptions in their credits (like Star Trek for William Shatner), generally films with the listed creative talent are safe for the challenge. Questions? Ask in the thread.
caligulathegod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-24, 05:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
caligulathegod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Grove City OH
Posts: 3,844
Received 23 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: 15th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024
Coming up on that time again. Old business? New business? Hard to believe we are at 15 years. My heart is a bit low this year, as I lost my best friend I used to share this hobby with. He usually had a list but didn't really talk much in the threads, Chet Desmond. I want to continue to do these in his honor.
Last edited by caligulathegod; 03-14-24 at 06:00 PM.
caligulathegod is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.