Re: 15th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge April 1-30, 2024

Coming up on that time again. Old business? New business? Hard to believe we are at 15 years. My heart is a bit low this year, as I lost my best friend I used to share this hobby with. He usually had a list but didn't really talk much in the threads, Chet Desmond. I want to continue to do these in his honor.