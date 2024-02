DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------February 13-AfireThe Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And SnakesHypnoticThe MarvelsPriscillaThe Stones And Brian JonesFebruary 20-La SyndicalisteFebruary 27-Anyone But YouDivinityDr. Cheon And The Lost TalismanDream ScenarioMigrationMonster (2023)The Moon (2023)Next Goal WinsWonkaMarch 5-Lord Of MisruleMarch 12-All The Beauty And The BloodshedAquaman And The Lost KingdomThe Color Purple (2023)*FerrariFreelanceI.S.S.MalumSuzumeWishMarch 19-Driving MadeleineLynch/OzMarch 26-Born To FlyThe Crime Is MineSaint OmerWhen Evil LurksApril 9-OriginApril 30-The Promised Land (2023)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .