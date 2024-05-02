DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 13-
Afire
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Hypnotic
The Marvels
Priscilla
The Stones And Brian Jones
February 20-
La Syndicaliste
February 27-
Anyone But You
Divinity
Dr. Cheon And The Lost Talisman
Dream Scenario
Migration
Monster (2023)
The Moon (2023)
Next Goal Wins
Wonka
March 5-
Lord Of Misrule
March 12-
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
The Color Purple (2023)*
Ferrari
Freelance
I.S.S.
Malum
Suzume
Wish
March 19-
Driving Madeleine
Lynch/Oz
March 26-
Born To Fly
The Crime Is Mine
Saint Omer
When Evil Lurks
April 9-
Origin
April 30-
The Promised Land (2023)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
