Need help to identify a film
Need help to identify a film
I watched a film a few years ago and now I can't remember what it was.
So, this is how I am remembering it.
Set on a boat (something like mutiny on the bounty?)
Made around late fifties/early sixties
Dialogue driven?
Black & white
Cinemascope
Tried every search phrase I can think of
HELP!!!! It's driving me crazy
