Need help to identify a film

DVD Talk

02-24-24, 04:36 PM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: The Land of Grey & Pink
Posts: 145
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Need help to identify a film
I watched a film a few years ago and now I can't remember what it was.

So, this is how I am remembering it.

Set on a boat (something like mutiny on the bounty?)
Made around late fifties/early sixties
Dialogue driven?
Black & white
Cinemascope

Tried every search phrase I can think of

HELP!!!! It's driving me crazy


02-24-24, 05:05 PM
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 1,681
Received 112 Likes on 79 Posts
Re: Need help to identify a film
Do you remember if it was more of a drama ('dialogue driven' suggests this) or an adventure?
