DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Titanic Playback Problem?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Titanic Playback Problem?

   
Old 12-06-23, 12:24 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 138
Received 25 Likes on 19 Posts
Titanic Playback Problem?
Just picked up the 4k disc and after it states HDR I get just a whit screen and it will not play!!! Anyone else experience anything like this??? Walmart will NOT exchange ir as it has been opened! HELP- Thanks
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 02:44 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
BobO'Link's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 10,153
Received 535 Likes on 399 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
Originally Posted by smurrlock
Just picked up the 4k disc and after it states HDR I get just a whit screen and it will not play!!! Anyone else experience anything like this??? Walmart will NOT exchange ir as it has been opened! HELP- Thanks
I'd ask for a manager... I've never had an issue doing an exchange of opened media.

That said, have you tried cleaning the disc?
BobO'Link is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 02:46 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,018
Received 3,198 Likes on 2,325 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
How about updating your 4K players firmware?
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 03:09 PM
  #4  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 138
Received 25 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
Originally Posted by BobO'Link
I'd ask for a manager... I've never had an issue doing an exchange of opened media.

That said, have you tried cleaning the disc?
yep a few times with a lens cloth but no luck- our local Walmart is pretty bad always Out of stock etc. so will try one in town that is much better. thanks.
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 03:10 PM
  #5  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 138
Received 25 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
Originally Posted by DJariya
How about updating your 4K players firmware?
No- not to feel dumb here but how does one do that? thanks
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 03:22 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 2,583
Received 239 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
Originally Posted by smurrlock
No- not to feel dumb here but how does one do that? thanks
Assuming your player is connected to the internet, it should be in the options somewhere.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 07:17 PM
  #7  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 138
Received 25 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Titanic Playback Problem?
Originally Posted by Meathead
Assuming your player is connected to the internet, it should be in the options somewhere.
Actually its not but will get an ethernet cord and check into it- thanks
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.