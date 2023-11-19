Need Help With The Title Of A Silent Short

I know I have this on one of my Kino ( or possibly Image) Dvd's. Part human actors, part stop motion puppets. Possibly German.



The plot is a little girl loses an Orange & it's taken to hell. Her loyal Dog goes & retrieves it for her.



Amazing short feature for it's time. I know I have it, but it's an extra with another film on dvd & I apparently never noted it in the list of my collection.



TIA!