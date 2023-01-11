DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
November 3-
Sound Of Freedom
November 7-
Gran Turismo
It Lives Inside
The Miracle Club
Scrapper
November 14-
The Blind (2023)
The Equalizer 3
Fremont
Muzzle
The Nun II
November 21-
The Eight Mountains
Expendables 4
Godland
Oppenheimer
Saw X
Tori And Lokita
The Unknown Country
November 24-
His Only Son
November 28-
Gods Of Mexico
A Haunting In Venice
December 5-
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
The Kill Room
December 12-
Dumb Money*
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio*
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
