Old 11-01-23, 06:30 PM
Mao
Moderator
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,333
Received 48 Likes on 31 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

November 3-
Sound Of Freedom

November 7-
Gran Turismo
It Lives Inside
The Miracle Club
Scrapper

November 14-
The Blind (2023)
The Equalizer 3
Fremont
Muzzle
The Nun II

November 21-
The Eight Mountains
Expendables 4
Godland
Oppenheimer
Saw X
Tori And Lokita
The Unknown Country

November 24-
His Only Son

November 28-
Gods Of Mexico
A Haunting In Venice


December 5-
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
The Kill Room

December 12-
Dumb Money*
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio*
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem



The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

December 12-
Dumb Money
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
