Here's a new one- DVD CASE rot!
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,294
Received 289 Likes on 224 Posts
Here's a new one- DVD CASE rot!
Was doing some re-organizing and the case for a cheap public-domain DVD I got at one of the discount supermarkets, a double feature of Wackiest Wagon Train in the West and Terror of Tiny Town (I bought it for that one), literally crumbled in my hands. Never seen that happen before. It was too far gone to salvage, the more I handled the case the more it just disintegrated. Had to toss it, file away the cover sheet and keep the disc in a paper sleeve which will at least save a bit of space.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off