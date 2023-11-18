Here's a new one- DVD CASE rot!

Was doing some re-organizing and the case for a cheap public-domain DVD I got at one of the discount supermarkets, a double feature of Wackiest Wagon Train in the West and Terror of Tiny Town (I bought it for that one), literally crumbled in my hands. Never seen that happen before. It was too far gone to salvage, the more I handled the case the more it just disintegrated. Had to toss it, file away the cover sheet and keep the disc in a paper sleeve which will at least save a bit of space.