DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------July 11-Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.Beau Is AfraidBook Club: The Next ChapterCarmen (2022)CorsageKnights Of The ZodiacScream VIShin UltramanSisuJuly 18-Fool's ParadiseLittle Richard: I Am EverythingKandahar*Love AgainOther People's ChildrenJuly 25-Nuclear NowPaintAugust 1-About My FatherGuardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3August 8-The Angry Black Girl And Her MonsterScarlet (L'Envol)August 15-Holy SpiderThe Machine (2023)NefariousThe Wrath Of BeckySeptember 5-The Flash (2023)Master Gardener*September 19-The Little Mermaid (2023)*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .