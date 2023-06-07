DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
July 11-
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Beau Is Afraid
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Carmen (2022)
Corsage
Knights Of The Zodiac
Scream VI
Shin Ultraman
Sisu
July 18-
Fool's Paradise
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Kandahar*
Love Again
Other People's Children
July 25-
Nuclear Now
Paint
August 1-
About My Father
Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume 3
August 8-
The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster
Scarlet (L'Envol)
August 15-
Holy Spider
The Machine (2023)
Nefarious
The Wrath Of Becky
September 5-
The Flash (2023)
Master Gardener*
September 19-
The Little Mermaid (2023)*
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Last edited by Mao; 07-06-23 at 01:11 PM.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
July 18-
Kandahar
September 5-
Master Gardener
September 19-
The Little Mermaid (2023)
