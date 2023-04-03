DVD Talk Forum

Are there rare TV show DVD sets?

Are there rare TV show DVD sets?

   
03-04-23, 05:20 AM
Are there rare TV show DVD sets?
I have to part ways with about half of my beloved TV show collection, and I'm being realistic.won't be easy to find people interested in these, especially since I imported almost everything from the US, but I'm in Germany, and Germans sure like their dubbed content.

Anyway, I was prepared to give everything away at very low prices but then it caught my eye that the latter two seasons for "The Glades" were apparently pricier, and with "Arctic Air" season 1 was prolific but season 2 was impossible to even find. "Glades" was manufacture-on-demand so it stands to reason there are few copies and all, but still.
I am unable to list it on eBay, they won't let me due to the lack of a German age rating on the box, so I can't put everything up for 1 and see how it goes.

Are there other TV shows from that period that are kind of rare?

Thanks!
