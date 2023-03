DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------March 7-Christmas Bloody ChristmasWomen TalkingMarch 14-Alice, DarlingA Man Called OttoThe WhaleMarch 21-BabylonLeft Behind: Rise Of The AntichristM3ganMarch 28-All Quiet On The Western Front (2022)Missing (2023)PlaneThe SonApril 4-Confess, FletchApril 11-Infinity PoolLiving*April 18-Magic Mike's Last DanceMaybe I DoApril 25-Triangle of Sadness