DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 7-
Christmas Bloody Christmas
Women Talking
March 14-
Alice, Darling
A Man Called Otto
The Whale
March 21-
Babylon
Left Behind: Rise Of The Antichrist
M3gan
March 28-
All Quiet On The Western Front (2022)
Missing (2023)
Plane
The Son
April 4-
Confess, Fletch
April 11-
Infinity Pool
Living*
April 18-
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Maybe I Do
April 25-
Triangle of Sadness
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
