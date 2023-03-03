DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 7-
Christmas Bloody Christmas
Women Talking

March 14-
Alice, Darling
A Man Called Otto
The Whale

March 21-
Babylon
Left Behind: Rise Of The Antichrist
M3gan

March 28-
All Quiet On The Western Front (2022)
Missing (2023)
Plane
The Son


April 4-
Confess, Fletch

April 11-
Infinity Pool
Living*

April 18-
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Maybe I Do

April 25-
Triangle of Sadness

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
