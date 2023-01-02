DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
February 7-
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spoiler Alert
February 14-
Decision To Leave
The Fabelmans
House Party (2022)
Project Wolf Hunting
Strange World
February 21-
Broker
Empire Of Light
The Inspection
Running The Bases
Salvatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
February 28-
Devotion
God's Country
Hunt (2022)
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
March 7-
Christmas Bloody Christmas
Women Talking
March 14-
Alice, Darling*
A Man Called Otto
The Whale*
March 21-
Babylon
April 4-
Confess, Fletch
April 18-
Maybe I Do
April 25-
Triangle of Sadness
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
