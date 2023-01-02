DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 01-31-23, 04:02 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,263
Received 38 Likes on 24 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


February 7-
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spoiler Alert

February 14-
Decision To Leave
The Fabelmans
House Party (2022)
Project Wolf Hunting
Strange World

February 21-
Broker
Empire Of Light
The Inspection
Running The Bases
Salvatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

February 28-
Devotion
God's Country
Hunt (2022)
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish


March 7-
Christmas Bloody Christmas
Women Talking

March 14-
Alice, Darling*
A Man Called Otto
The Whale*

March 21-
Babylon


April 4-
Confess, Fletch

April 18-
Maybe I Do

April 25-
Triangle of Sadness

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Last edited by Mao; 02-01-23 at 12:26 AM.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-31-23, 04:03 PM
  #2  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,263
Received 38 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

February 7-
Spoiler Alert

February 14-
House Party (2022)

March 14-
A Man Called Otto

April 18-
Maybe I Do
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-01-23, 12:27 AM
  #3  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,263
Received 38 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

March 14-
Alice, Darling
The Whale
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
TV on DVD* Challenge Season 13 Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.