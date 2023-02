DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------February 7-Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverSpoiler AlertFebruary 14-Decision To LeaveThe FabelmansHouse Party (2022)Project Wolf HuntingStrange WorldFebruary 21-BrokerEmpire Of LightThe InspectionRunning The BasesSalvatore: Shoemaker Of DreamsWhitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With SomebodyFebruary 28-DevotionGod's CountryHunt (2022)Puss In Boots: The Last WishMarch 7-Christmas Bloody ChristmasWomen TalkingMarch 14-Alice, Darling*A Man Called OttoThe Whale*March 21-BabylonApril 4-Confess, FletchApril 18-Maybe I DoApril 25-Triangle of Sadness