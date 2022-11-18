The 18th Annual Holiday Challenge LIST THREAD
The 18th Annual Holiday Challenge LIST THREAD
18th Annual Holiday Challenge
OFFICIAL RULES
-Movies, TV shows/specials, Short Films & Cartoons Count
-The movie or TV show DOES NOT need to be holiday oriented. It could simply take place during the holiday season (i.e. Batman Returns, Gremlins, Die Hard, etc.)
-Although the movie doesn't have to take place during the holiday season, a MAJORITY of the film HAS to take place during the holiday season. No movies with just one scene during the holiday season. If you're not sure, ASK!
-Any holiday from Thanksgiving through New Years Day may count
-A film can only be viewed once, UNLESS you watch it and then watched it again with a commentary
-There is no global goal, shoot for a personal goal. Whatever you want your goal to be go for it. For returning participants maybe your goal should be to beat a previous year's goal.
-Again, like past years there will be a THREE Wild Card option to include movies or TV shows you might watch during the holiday season that is not holiday oriented. Some families have watched movies like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory every Christmas So anything is allowed, up to 3.
-Specials such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New Years Rockin' Eve, etc. can count, but you MUST watch the entire special in order to count it.
-PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE number your lists! If you do not number your list it will not count towards the challenge
-It doesn't matter how you see the film, VHS, DVD, Blu-Ray, HD-DVD, Laserdisc, YouTube, Streaming services, Theatrical release, it can be counted. Just have fun.
-The challenge will begin at dusk on Saturday, November 19 2022 and will end at dawn on Monday January 2, 2023.
Re: The 18th Annual Holiday Challenge LIST THREAD
2022 Holiday Challenge
