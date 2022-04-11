DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Beatles Get Back Re-Release ? better video???

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Beatles Get Back Re-Release ? better video???

   
Old 11-04-22, 01:36 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 73
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Beatles Get Back Re-Release ? better video???
just wondering if this re-release is supposed to have a better transfer or video presentation?
thanks
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-04-22, 01:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,180
Received 3,643 Likes on 2,441 Posts
Re: Beatles Get Back Re-Release ? better video???
I can't find any info on a new release. Probably just another run of prints for the Holidays.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.