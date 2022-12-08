DVD Talk Forum

Arthouse Challenge?

Old 08-12-22, 12:12 AM
Join Date: Jan 2004
Posts: 2,162
Received 90 Likes on 61 Posts
Arthouse Challenge?
Will there be an arthouse challenge this September? August is nearly half over.
Old 08-12-22, 12:29 AM
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 48,310
Received 538 Likes on 441 Posts
Re: Arthouse Challenge?
Yep, discussed here.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/5...endium-44.html
