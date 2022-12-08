Arthouse Challenge?
Arthouse Challenge?
Will there be an arthouse challenge this September? August is nearly half over.
Re: Arthouse Challenge?
Yep, discussed here.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/5...endium-44.html
